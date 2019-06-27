Steve Harvey has become one of media's most beloved on-air personality, largely in part to his droll demeanor. Between his stints hosting Family Feud and his seven-year tenure hosting his own talk show Steve, Harvey has enjoyed quite the successful run in recent years. Sure, there have been some ups and downs, but Harvey has remained an iconic figure, bouncing back from whatever controversy happens to come his way.

Yet as they say, all good things must come to an end. Yesterday marked the final episode of Steve, after NBC decided to pull the plug a little over a month ago. Despite the unfortunate news, Steve decided to look on the bright side, using his last day to share a heartfelt and optimistic message to his fans and followers.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"This is a celebration," he begins. "This is about seven years coming to a close. But this is good though, man. You gotta understand how it works. See your life ain't nothing but a book. I happen to be 62 years old. I am in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I'm writing. It's been a good book, and there's been some good chapters and some bad chapters, and some chapters lasted a little bit longer than I wanted to. That homeless chapter, way too long. That was three chapters long: I'm Homeless. I'm Still Homeless. Damn, I Really Am Homeless. But in this 62nd chapter, I got my finger on the corner of the page. All I'm doing is I'm about to turn it. I can't wait to see what God's got for me on that other page"

The manner in which one responds to unforeseen events is quite revealing, and luckily, Steve has chosen to remain optimistic. We wish him all the best as he moves toward his next chapter. Check out his farewell message below.