Steve Harvey may approve of his daughter Lori's relationship with world-renowned actor Michael B. Jordan, but that doesn't mean he agrees with PEOPLE Magazine awarding the heartthrob his "sexiest man alive" title.

Michael B. Jordan was given the title at the end of 2020, going public with his relationship with Lori Harvey a few weeks after. They make up one of the most high-profile couples in Hollywood right now, with thousands of people watching their moves, totally fascinated by their situation. As he gets closer to Michael, Steve Harvey says that the actor is a very nice man, but he doesn't agree with PEOPLE Magazine's assessment of him as the "sexiest man alive". In his mind, that honor goes to himself.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Well, first of all, let’s be clear about something: he is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me, at all," said Harvey during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Harvey goes on to admit that he believes he's the sexiest man on the planet, explaining why. "All these people I’m paying for, hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is? I’ve never been attractive I knew that, that’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes. But this kid, I like him, man," he said.

As far as his thoughts on Michael's extravagant Valentine's Day date with Lori, Steve says that the A-lister should have thought twice before going all-out. "Yeah, well good luck homie, ’cause you know, Valentine’s come every year," he joked. "I don’t know if you know this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that. But good luck partner. I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy, I met his father and everything, but, that was a lot, that was a lot. I don’t know where he going from from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5, and 6."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Steve is happy that he can finally approve of one of his daughter's partners, effectively shading Future, Trey Songz, and everyone else she's been involved with. "When your kids grow up, they can make decisions on their own. I'm just happy that I can, at least, approve of one," said the comedian. Kimmel asks if he approved of Lori's previous boyfriends, to which he responded, "Nothing ever. Pure hatred."