The last name "Harvey" has been swimming through headlines due to Lori Harvey's controversial dating life, but her step-father Steve Harvey is keeping the name at the forefront of people's minds with his mogul moves. Just days after the longtime entertainer faced backlash over his alleged flubs while hosting the Miss Universe pageant, it's been announced that Steve Harvey' s daytime talk show will make its return on Facebook Watch.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Earlier this year, it was declared that the comedian's talk show, Steve, would come to an end in Summer 2019 after being on air for seven years. Even with the announcement, fans were sure that Steve wouldn't give up on his popular show so easily, and it looks like he didn't. There have been plenty of shows that have found homes on Facebook Watch including series like Red Table Talk, Will Simth's Bucket List, and even MTV's The Real World.

According to Variety, the host's new show Steve on Watch is set to make its debut on Facebook Watch on January 6. The first set of episodes, that were reportedly filmed a Tyler Perry Studios, will last for 10 weeks. "Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,” Steve Harvey reportedly said in a statement. “Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show."