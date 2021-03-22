Steve Harvey is set to appear on Monday’s episode of the TheEllen Degeneres Show, and during their conversation, Steve couldn’t help but talk about daughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with “sexiest man alive” Michael B. Jordan.

"You know, I have tried not to like him," Steve told Ellen in the episode’s preview trailer. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. 'Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."

While Steve doesn’t specify which ones of her exes he particularly didn’t like, some of her other high-profile romances have included Trey Songz, Justin Combs, his father Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Future.

"This guy is such a good guy, man," Steve continued speaking to Ellen. "He is one of the nicest guys, man. I've met his father. I've set up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothin' wrong with him. Between me and you, I'm hoping this lasts 'cause this is a really, really good guy, man. I can't whoop him. Most guys, I say I can jump on 'em and take 'em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whoopin' in the making. So I'm just hoping they make it."

Ellen seemingly agreed, telling Steve that she expected Michael would be in Lori’s life for quite some time. Aw! How sweet.

Check out the clip below.

