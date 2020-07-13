Celebrity Family Feud aired last night and, if you were watching, you already know about which moment we're talking about here.

Every now and again, an answer will cause Steve Harvey, the host of the show, to do a double-take. In the middle of the Fast Money round, Bruce Smith went for a touchdown, trying to win his team some big cash as part of the NFL Legends squad. When it came time to answer the first question, Smith came up with one of the craziest answers in the show's history.



David Becker/Getty Images

"If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?" asked Steve Harvey to the Hall-of-Famer. Initially guessing a hammer, Smith had to name another tool because his teammate had already come up with that.

"A penis," said the football great, perplexing everybody in the audience.

As he began to read out the next question, Harvey realized what his guest had just said, breaking character and accidentally cursing.

"What the fuck did he say?" said the host. We don't really blame him though... we were all thinking it.

The stunning moment marks one of the funniest moments from Celebrity Family Feud, and it was definitely a highlight from last night's game.

