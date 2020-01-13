Steve Harvey is the face of some of the biggest productions in modern television today. From hosting the Miss Universe Pageant year in-and-out, annual New Year's Eve specials, and the highly-popularized game show Family Feud, Steve Harvey rarely is known for going viral due to private life moments. However, all of that changed when his son secretly filmed his father touching up his mustache in a short clip that has since then gone viral around the globe.

Steve Harvey stopped by Ellen earlier today to discuss some of his future endeavors but was forced to explain his mustache-grooming routine almost instantaneously. Upon his arrival on stage, Harvey went on to boast about his looks proclaiming that he was sexy. Ellen Degeneres responded stating that his mustache was sexy and brought up the topic of the viral moment to which Steve Harvey exclaimed:

"I’m doing my mustache, it’s a private moment, my son was in the dressing room, I’m in Africa. I don’t know that he’s doing this because he’s my son so I don’t have to watch him." Harvey then hilariously added, "It’s the only hair I have. Ain’t like I’ve got to do a bunch of other stuff."

The Emmy-winning television host also spoke on his recent excursion to Africa, taking Family Feud international, and more. Check out the hilarious exchange between Ellen Degeneres and Steve Harvey in the video provided below.