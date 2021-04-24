Steve Harvey is proving that he's got multiple talents up his sleeve. In addition to being a beloved game show host and comedian, the famed-funny man is letting the internet know he's also a fashion killa.

While he often opts to rock dapper suits and ties, the Family Feud host let folks know that's not all he can rock. The 64-year-old took to TikTok to show off a stylish look, instantly going viral on the platform.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In the TikTok shared to his profile on the video-sharing app, Harvey flexes a matching Dolce & Gabbana jacket and matching jeans while smoking a cigar. With a popped collar and set to a sound effect of a crowd cheering, the television personality casually struck a pose to the camera as he showed off the daring look.

"Pre-show [drip]," penned Harvey in the caption, using the dripping emojis in lieu of spelling it out. Giving further context for the video, he continued, "Heard y'all wanted to see me without a tie."

Racking up nearly 26 million views and thousands of comments since being shared on April 15th, the designer blue-and-white outfit clearly impressed many who came across the video. "why SteveHarvey eating up Jay Park in this fit ????" penned one Twitter user, comparing the television host and Korean-American rapper Jay Park rocking the fit.

It's possible his daughter Lori Harvey could be helping her father get more drippy. The girlfriend of Michael B. Jordan recently launched her own collection with Naked Wardrobe earlier this year.

Check out more reactions to his fit below and let us know what you think of the designer set.

[via]