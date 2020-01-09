Lori Harvey has been around her fair share of highly-successful musicians, dating a number of powerful men in the industry. She was recently linked to Diddy (and his son), Trey Songz, and other stars. There is no confirmation whether or not she's officially made her way off of Meek Mill's wishlist but one thing is for certain, she's definitely been hanging around with another icon in the rap world.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Spotted on a few different vacations with Atlanta rapper Future, Lori Harvey has been warned by many of her fans not to fall too deep for the Freebandz General. As you're likely aware, Future is a serial player, bragging about his sexual exploits in his music and forming some of social media's favorite toxic masculinity memes. For the first time, Lori's father Steve Harvey is addressing their relationship by not saying much at all, denying that he even knows about who his girl is dating.

Approached by the paparazzi while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with Corey Gamble, Steve Harvey was asked about a myriad of topics, including Mark Curry's joke-stealing allegations and his daughter's dating life. When prompted with a question about Future, the comedian remained tight-lipped. "I don't know nothing about that," replied the star, refusing to note if he approves of the rapper.

Do you think we will ever get official confirmation that the two are together?

[via]