Steve Harvey may be getting older, but he's as quick-witted and comedic as ever. Yesterday, January 17th, the Virginia-born entertainer celebrated his 65th birthday, and the next morning, he made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to give viewers an update on his life.

"You look good," DeGeneres told her co-star earlier this morning. "Yeah, I'm fighting," he said with a smile. "Fighting old age. Just trying not to let it come take me away."

FOX/Contributor/Getty Images

The two then went on to discuss Harvey's fitness regimen, with the Family Feud host admitting that he can still do 35 consecutive push-ups – although he would pump out a few extra if $1,000,000 was at stake – and that he prioritizes staying in shape as his friend pulls up a video of him going hard in the gym with some interesting camera work. "He doesn't work for me anymore," the entertainer joked of the cameraman's skills.

Conversation then turned to how the 65-year-old and his family celebrated the recent holiday season, with Harvey revealing that his wife Marjorie spent "thousands of dollars" on matching red Dolce & Gabbana pyjamas for the entire family. "When I saw the bill on that, I almost threw up," he told Ellen as the audience laughed.

"'Cuz I know good and here well that Target got red pyjamas, I know they do! The sign is red and white, I know Target got red pyjamas," Harvey insisted, clapping his hands. "Why we got to be in some custom-made pyjamas with our names on the back for ONE picture? One picture! THOUSANDS of dollars!"





Next up, Michael B. Jordan's name joined the conversation. The Black Panther actor has been dating 25-year-old Lori Harvey for over a year now, and this is the second Christmas that he's spent with his girlfriend's famous family.

Ellen pulled up a photo of the model sitting on her 34-year-old boyfriend's lap, looking particularly cozy with her hand around his head. "I've never seen that picture before," Steve said, getting visibly tense. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture, I'm not really feeling [it]."

He went on to reveal that Jordan has a talent for gift giving – he surprised his girlfriend's dad with a box of 100 rare cigars, and her mother with a brand new pair of skis – which the father of seven says is "why [he] likes him."

"That boy coming through with some '[I'm] tryna impress the family' gifts," Harvey said, later adding that he's "pulling" for the Just Mercy star, because "he's a really good guy."

Check out Steve Harvey's conversation with Ellen in the video below.

