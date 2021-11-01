Throughout his career we’ve seen Steve Buscemi take on more serious roles in projects like The Sopranos and Reservoir Dogs, but the actor also has undeniable comedic talents which really shone through during his stint on 30 Rock back in 2012.

During an episode that was dubbed “The Private Investigator,” the 63-year-old played the role of an older gentleman who was trying his best to bled in with a group of high schoolers by dressing “cool” and using “hip” lingo. “How do you do, fellow kids?” he asked on the show – a moment that would go on to be heavily meme’d across the internet for years to come.

On Sunday evening, the New York native was seen handing out candy in his Park Slope neighbourhood, wearing an identical outfit to the one he had on during his 30 Rock appearance; a red tracksuit, a backwards cap, a generic graphic tee, and of course, a skateboard.

Not only did Buscemi give out candy, but he also took the time to pose for some photos with fans. @harrislynn on Twitter, who snapped one of the original pictures also confirmed that Elvis Costello was around as well, helping out his friend.

Although some of the pictures came out blurry, a few fans got incredibly clear pictures with the actor, confirming that it was, in fact, him. Hundreds of people flocked to the comment section, showing off their own version of Buscemi’s 30 Rock look.

How would you react if you found one of your favourite stars handing out candy on Halloween?

