Although some might want to keep a low profile after being arrested for federal money-laundering and fraud, Steve Bannon doesn’t seem too keen on holding back.

The noted white nationalist and executive chair to far-right media outlet, Breitbart News, recently stated in an interview that, “You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

He said in no uncertain terms, "I’ll make this prediction right now: if for any reason the election is stolen from or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He also added to the substantive number of people who believe the election’s results will be heavily contested and decided upon by the Supreme Court.

This potential outcome is made more complicated by the likely addition of conservative judge, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court, which would give the court a 6-3 standing in Trump’s favor.

Bannon, of course, has not expressed neutrality on this issue. He has claimed that he was contacted by a legal representative of Hunter Biden, (Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden’s son), in an effort to hide professional information connected to an ongoing FBI probe.

The FBI is said to be currently assessing Hunter Biden’s business ties to determine if they have been purposefully mischaracterized by the Russian government as a part of its continued effort to denigrate Joe Biden and his campaign.

