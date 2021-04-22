Earlier this week, it was reported that Sterling Brown of the Houston Rockets had been attacked by a group of men while out at the Strip Club on Sunday night in Miami. Brown had to go to the hospital for his injuries as he had lacerations on his face. Brown is going to be okay and luckily, Brown's teammate Kevin Porter Jr was right alongside him to help him out during the attack.

In a new report from The Athletic, it was revealed that Brown's injuries were fairly severe and that there were fears that he could lose his life due to blood clots from the hits to the head he received. “If he hadn’t been as physically strong and tough, he might not have made it out of the situation [Sunday] night,” a source exclaimed. “He could have died.”

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

According to the report, the incident went down after Brown tried to enter the wrong vehicle. The men who reportedly were supposed to have that vehicle approach Brown, and that's when a physical altercation ensued. Brown was hit with a bottle which caused severe bleeding that continued while he was in the emergency room.

While he will make a full recovery, this is certainly a scary incident that has left many on the team shook.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

