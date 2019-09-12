Antonio Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit against him this week, claiming that Brown sexual assaulted her in 2017 and 2018.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has labelled Taylor's lawsuit as nothing more than a "money grab" and says that Brown will be fully cooperative during the investigation. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor has also agreed to meet with the NFL as part of their investigation, but she won't be available until next week, following her wedding.

While the details surface, some have become skeptical of the timing of the lawsuit, questioning why Taylor continued to work with AB after he allegedly assaulted her on multiple occasions. As the investigation gets underway, TMZ Sports caught up with Stephen Jackson to get his take on the matter, and Captain Jack made it clear that he's siding with AB.

Jackson says (H/T TMZ):

"At the end of the day, if you still work with someone that's been sexually assaulting you, how is that sexual assault?" "I don't know what's going on but at the end of the day, I just don't understand the timing of it," "There's a lot of stuff that's been going on with AB and she decides to come out with it 3 years later, around the time AB's going through all this other stuff. Like, it's kind of tricky."