Stephen Jackson has always been one of the more intense men to ever play the game of basketball and sometimes, it has rubbed people the wrong way. Jackson was one of the key figures involved in Malice at the Palace which, of course, is an infamous moment in basketball history. Jackson got to play for the San Antonio Spurs on two separate occasions and during that time, he was teammates with Tony Parker.

Parker recently had his jersey retired as many see him as a beloved figure in San Antonio Spurs history. Jackson sees things much differently though, as he recently admitted his hatred for the future Hall of Famer.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“I don’t have a reason to talk to Tony Parker and I don’t want to talk to Tony Parker,” Jackson said to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. “My beef with Tony Parker is a basketball beef. I didn’t like the teammate he was. Tony would look me off on purpose. I don’t want to disrespect him as a man but I had a problem with him on the court.”

Jackson didn't exactly explain why he feels that way but it certainly creates for an interesting discussion. Parker has always been well-liked but apparently not by everyone. This whole comment begs the question: what happened here?