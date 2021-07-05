Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily one of the most successful franchises in history, it's not entirely without haters. In fact, certain actors and directors have been openly critical about the MCU, which has spawned such films as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, and Dr. Strange.

The legendary Martin Scorcese previously claimed that Marvel flicks are "not cinema" in his eyes, a claim that prompted the director to elaborate in a New York Times response. Now, Blade actor Stephen Dorff, who most recently starred on HBO's True Detective, has joined the ranks of Marvel haters. In a recent interview with The Independent, Dorff expressed serious disdain for the upcoming Black Widow, which hits theatres and Disney+ on July 9th.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

"I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he says. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Given how protective Marvel aficionados tend to be, it didn't take long before Dorff found himself facing the wrath of a fanbase scorned. The True Detective actor quickly found himself trending on Twitter, fielding countless attacks from those who didn't take kindly to his dismissive critique.

At this time, Johansson has yet to respond to Dorff's criticism of her upcoming movie, which marks the first time Black Widow has received a solo film. She has, however, appeared in several MCU titles, having made her debut in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. Though Dorff might not be lining up to see the upcoming Marvel drop, don't be surprised to see the film rise to the top of the box office when it releases at the end of the week.

Will you be tuning into the newest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

