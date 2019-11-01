Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for some time after suffering a broken left hand during Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, but that didn't stop him from getting in the Halloween spirit with his family.

The two-time NBA MVP took to instagram on Thursday night to share some photos and videos of his family's Halloween costume, as they all went to infinity and beyond as the Toy Story crew.

It remains to be seen how long Curry will be out of action but Warriors general manager Joe Lacob insists the team won't be "tanking" in an effort to improve their chances of securing a top lottery pick.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne:

"It is against every single thing I and we stand for," Lacob said. "We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win," he continued. "You don't get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing."

The Warriors (1-3) will get their first real taste of life without Curry on Friday night as they host the San Antonio Spurs.