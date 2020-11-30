Ever since Nate Robinson was knocked out by Jake Paul during their boxing match on Saturday, there has been a huge fallout online. Of course, many were shocked that Paul would be able to pull off such a decisive victory, while others were disappointed that Robinson couldn't put up much of a fight. Memes have been heavily circulating the internet and as it stands, Robinson might want to lay low for a bit.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is taking a different approach with his analysis of the fight, noting that it overshadowed the Mike Tyson bout. Smith even said that he was scared for Robinson as it took the former NBA star a few minutes before he could even get up from the canvas.

"This brother was put to sleep in a way that you only see happen to people who take Ambien. It was that bad," Smith said. "I'm not going to be like other people in the NBA where folks were joking around. I thought he was really really hurt, I was scared for him. It was something sad to see."

Smith explained that Jake Paul was simply more prepared for the fight and that Robinson should have steered clear of the fight altogether. Max Kellerman agreed with Smith's analysis and if you saw the fight live, it's hard to argue otherwise.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether or not Robinson gets back in the ring.

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images