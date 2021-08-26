Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest names in the sports media world and whenever he gets involved in a new endeavor, fans are interested. While some don't like Smith, there are certainly a lot of people out there who believe he is a hilarious figure who makes sports media that much more entertaining on a day-to-day basis.

Recently, it was revealed that Smith could be getting a new partner on First Take as Max Kellerman is expected to leave the show for other opportunities. Now, however, Smith is also looking to expand his brand at ESPN, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. As you will soon read, Smith wants a broadcasting superteam that consists of some highly respected figures.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Per Marchand:

"Smith wants to team up with Johnson, possibly on “NBA Countdown,” the pregame show that leads into the NBA Finals and other marquee games, according to sources…Smith’s ideal setup would be to have a Big 3 that also includes “Pardon the Interruption” co-host Michael Wilbon, who often works alongside Smith on “SportsCenter.”"

This would certainly be an interesting concept and it could definitely work now that Rachel Nichols is out of the picture. Smith is someone with a lot of pull at the network and if he wants something, it is safe to say that he will get it. There is no telling whether or not this happens, although for now, Smith is seeking to make some moves.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

