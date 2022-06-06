Stephen A. Smith is one of the harshest critics in the NBA, especially when it comes to the New York Knicks. When it comes to the Knicks, Smith is only highly critical because he loves the team. He grew up as a New York Knicks fan and he has always rooted for them to do well. Unfortunately, they have not been as good as he would have liked them to be over the years, and this has led to a lot of hurt and frustration.

Recently, it was stated that Donovan Mitchell is upset with the Utah Jazz following the exodus of their head coach, Quin Snyder. Mitchell has been linked to the New York Knicks, and on today's episode of First Take, Smith had a strong warning for the Jazz superstar.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Essentially, Smith wants Mitchell to stay away. While Smith would love a player of Mitchell's character on the team, he knows the franchise is too dysfunctional right now and would ultimately be a detriment to Donovan's career.

“The New York Knicks are not an organization that’s worthy of Donovan Mitchell," Smith said.

This is a massive indictment of the franchise, and we're sure Knicks fans will be upset to hear this. If you're just the average NBA fan, however, then this is something you already know to be true.