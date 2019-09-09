Antonio Brown's antics were a huge part of the news cycle last week and on Friday, it seemed like everything was back to normal. Brown apologized to his teammates and was going to play tonight in the Oakland Raiders season opener. On Saturday, things quickly turned sour as Brown asked the Raiders to release him following their decision to void his guaranteed money. The Raiders acquiesced to Brown's request and he ended up signing a contract with the New England Patriots, much to the dismay of every football fan outside of Boston.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been taking issue with Brown's antics as of late and was called into Get Up! this morning to speak on his move to New England. As you can imagine, Smith was irate with Brown and completely laced into him for his behavior over the last few days.

"He should be ashamed of himself," Smith stated. "His family should be ashamed of him. His friends should be ashamed of him." These are some pretty harsh words and he even referenced AB calling Mike Mayock a "cracker" and the racial implications of it all. It was one of those rants that remind you why Smith is such a legend when it comes to sports talk television.

Brown will get to suit up for the Patriots next weekend where he will join an already-stacked receiving unit. Needless to say, the Patriots are already well on their way to another Super Bowl.