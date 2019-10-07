After starting the season 3-0, Dallas Cowboys fans were at peak obnoxiousness as they claimed to be the best team in the entire NFL. Dak Prescott was being heralded as the best quarterback in the league while fans thought the defense was something that couldn't be touched. Well, that turned out to not be the case as they lost to the New Orleans Saints last week by a score of 12-10. On Sunday, the Cowboys had a chance to redeem themselves although they came up short 34-24 against the Green Bay Packers.

With two losses in a row, some Cowboys fans are worried about what's in store for the team as they make their way throughout the season. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has always been a huge detractor of the Cowboys and made sure to rub it in the face of fans everywhere this morning. In the video below, Smith can be seen giving a sarcastic pep talk to a group of Dallas fans inside of an ESPN conference room.

The fans seem pretty devasted by the loss all while Smith continues to patronize them. The First Take host was wearing a cowboy hat the whole time and had a big goofy grin as he berated the Cowboys supporters. Of course, Smith hosted First Take with Skip Bayless for years and as you all know, Skip is a huge Cowboys apologist.

As the season goes on, we'll see who gets the last laugh between Smith and the so-called "America's Team."