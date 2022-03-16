Stephen A. Smith has a brand new co-host who only shows up on Wednesdays. Of course, that co-host is none other than Chris "Mad Dog" Russo who is one of the biggest legends in New York City radio history. He has been a huge addition to the show, and while some believe he is simply a replica of Skip Bayless, it is important to remember that without Russo, someone like Skip doesn't even exist.

Today, the two engaged in a segment in which Russo gave his top 5 NBA teams of all-time. If you are familiar with these lists, then you would know that the 90s Bulls, 80s Lakers, 60s Celtics, and 2010s Warriors always end up here. However, if you're a tremendous troll like Russo, then none of them make the cut.

As you can see in the video down below, Russo had Smith in complete and utter disbelief as he had teams like the 71 Bucks, 83 Sixers, 67 Sixers, 72 Lakers, and the 86 Celtics. These are all teams that Stephen A. was not expecting, and it led to a side-splitting segment in which Russo had a big smirk on his face. Based on the reactions, people believe he was being dead serious, but we think this was the perfect ruse to get Smith upset.

You have to appreciate this new version of First Take, as it is taking itself a lot less seriously. Hopefully, this new direction continues for years to come.