Yesterday, the New York Giants decided to fire their offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. After just 26 games with the team, the Giants realized that Garrett simply wasn't the man for the job, although it's not like he was given a lot of talent to work with, aside from Saquon Barkley. Regardless, it was a move that showcased just how dysfunctional the Giants have been over the last few years, and fans are fed up.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith had a heated debate about whether or not the Giants are still a destination franchise. After all, they are a New York-based team that has all of the bright lights surrounding them. However, as Smith argued, the team has been a mess for 10 years now and that if he were a superstar, he wouldn't even want to be in the same vicinity as the Giants.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D'USSE

"They're trash. They're not attractive at all," Smith said. "They have made the playoffs one time in the last 11 years. They've got a starting quarterback who's got 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, 10 damn games into the season. Don't get me started with that." Smith then went on to say that East Rutherford stinks of trash as a direct result of both the New York Giants and the Jets, which is truly a diss that people in New Jersey are going to object to.

It's a harsh assessment although when you consider how the Giants are 3-7 right now, it is most certainly a fair one. It remains to be seen if and when this Giants team will finally be able to turn things around.