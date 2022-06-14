Anthony Davis has had a ton of injury problems over the last few years. In fact, ever since entering the NBA in 2012, Davis has been seen as an injury-prone player. This was especially true last season as AD was not around to help his Los Angeles Lakers achieve their goals. With Davis out of the lineup, the Lakers lacked any sort of momentum and it eventually led to them not even making the playoffs.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith spoke about Davis and did his best to remind people of just how great AD can be when he is actually healthy. With that being said, Smith still offered up a pretty questionable take when he revealed which NBA players he would AD over.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Smith argues that Davis is a better player than Luka Doncic and that he would even prefer him over the two-time reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic. This was a pretty shocking thing to say, especially when you consider how Davis has regressed since winning a championship in 2020. He does not look like the same player anymore, meanwhile, Jokic and Doncic continue to run the league and elevate their respective teams.

Smith is someone who always seeks to be a provocateur, so perhaps this latest hot take should not come as much of a surprise. In fairness to him, AD was amazing the year the Lakers won the championship, and if he ever gets back to that version of himself, then maybe the Lakers can contend again.

Let us know what you think of Smith's hot take, in the comments section down below.