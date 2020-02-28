James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been going back and forth as of late. It all started when Giannis took a shot at Harden about not passing the ball. Of course, this shot was taken while Giannis was picking players for his all-star team. In an interview with ESPN, Harden finally clapped back at Giannis and questioned his abilities when it comes to playing basketball. "I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I'll take that any day," Harden said.

Today, Stephen A. Smith got on First Take and spoke about Harden's recent comments. Smith decided to take Harden's side in all of this, saying Giannis has yet to do anything in the league and that he should stop talking. Stephen A. believes Harden was in the right to respond and that Giannis should win something before going after a seasoned veteran.

Max Kellerman took Giannis side which isn't surprising since the two need something to debate. If they agree, the point of the show kind of flies out the window. During the exchange, Smith got fairly heated as he continued to defend Harden and his recent shots. However, it's important to note that Smith failed to mention that Harden has yet to win anything either, at least in terms of a championship. At this point, the only thing separating these players is a failed NBA Finals appearance.

