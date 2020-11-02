Stephen A, Smith is one of the most entertaining sports commentators out there and whenever NFL Sunday rolls around, you can be sure he'll be on Twitter making fun of the Dallas Cowboys when they lose. Stephen A. has always been a staunch hater of the Cowboys and whenever they lose, he delivers some of the funniest lines and video clips out there. In fact, the Stephen A. Smith Burner meme page could probably live off of Cowboys slander from now until the end of time.

Having said all of that, Smith decided to take a much more subdued approach this past weekend. The Cowboys are without their two main quarterbacks and in their loss to the Eagles on Sunday, they started Ben DiNucci who simply wasn't up to the task. Instead of dunking on the Cowboys, Smith revealed to a fan that he wanted to give them a break given the team is so bad this year. Needless to say, Smith wasn't about to rub salt in the wound.

"Man, the @dallascowboys are so pathetic, I decided to throw out a mercy rule. It wasn't in my heart to do that to them. I actually felt sorry for them," Smith said.

While Smith took this stance on Twitter, there is no telling what he is going to say on First Take this morning, as the Cowboys will certainly be a topic of discussion. At 2-6, this Cowboys team is right where Smith wants them to be.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN