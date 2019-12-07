If you watched Sportscenter or ESPN in the 2000s and early 2010s, then you remember Stuart Scott as one of the most charismatic hosts in the history of the network. Scott made watching Sportscenter a whole lot more fun and he was able to endear viewers with his unique humor and catchphrases after certain plays. Unfortunately, Scott passed away back in 2015 but his legacy lives on in the halls of ESPN.

Coming up at the same time as Stuart Scott was none other than First Take's Stephen A. Smith. Smith has some fond memories of working with Scott and on Thursday, he took the opportunity to take us on a trip down memory lane. In the photo below, you can see Scott, Smith, and Kevin Frazier working the 2004 NBA Finals.

If you're familiar with this particular Finals, it pitted the Detroit Pistons against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Pistons winning in five games. Scott and Smith got to be a part of history with that series and we're sure Smith has some pretty great stories from those days. Scott seemed like a fun person to work with and we can just imagine what kind of conversation were had.

For those looking for a dose of sports television nostalgia today, this is definitely it.