If there is one thing that is certain about Stephen A. Smith, it's that he is a massive fan of the New York Knicks. Throughout his broadcasting career, Smith has always been very hard on the team, although deep down in his heart, he loves the team and whenever they do well, he is the first person to say something about it.

Last night, the Knicks had their first game of the season, and they won in exceptional fashion against the Boston Celtics. The final score was 138-134, and it went to two overtimes. It was a phenomenal way to start the year, and the celebrities in attendance got a pretty fantastic show. For instance, some of the stars that were sitting courtside included Spike Lee, Michael J. Fox, and even Iggy Azalea.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On First Take today, Smith was experiencing pure glee as he got to gloat to his co-host Jay Williams about just how amazing the win was. At the same time, Smith made sure to make some off-hand remarks about Iggy Azalea, and just how happy he was to see her there.

"Let me be very clear, at the Garden last night, let's not forget Iggy Azalea, she was there," Smith said with a smirk on his face. "We like to see her there, it's just important to me." Williams and Molly Qerim couldn't contain their laughter during the bit, although Smith was shameless with his thirst for the rapper.

Smith has never been shy to proclaim his attraction to certain women on the air, so I guess we shouldn't be too surprised by his comments. Either way, it was yet another reason for why we all find Smith so entertaining on ESPN.