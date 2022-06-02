Ever since Chris Russo joined First Take, you've probably noticed that Wednesdays are a lot more fun than they used to be. Russo and Stephen A. Smith have tremendous chemistry and it really feels like Smith is having fun at his job again. For a while, the show was pretty stagnant but now, it is definitely a lot more entertaining to watch, especially when the two engage in a screaming match.

Viewers will immediately note that Russo is an old school guy that has tremendous knowledge about the past. He is someone who loves to tout the Boston Celtics and while it might make viewers' eyes roll, he continues to play into the meme about himself.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yesterday, Russo constructed a list of the five most historic teams of all time. Right off the bat, Russo had Smith rolling his eyes as he included the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL. From there, he put the Boston Celtics and followed that up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and New York Yankees.

Smith was dumbfounded that the Lakers were not on the list and it led to a pretty hilarious screaming match. This screaming match was not serious by any means, as Smith and Russo seemed to be having the time of their lives. Either way, it led to some great television.

Russo's lists are the best part of the week as they always create some wild entertainment. Hopefully, ESPN gets him in for more than just one day per week.