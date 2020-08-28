LeBron James has been one of the most prominent voices in the NBA for a while now. He is respected by his peers and his work in the community just goes to show how much he cares about those who are less fortunate. This past week, LeBron was a large voice the league as players discussed whether or not to continue with the season in light of the racial injustice happening outside of the NBA bubble. While LeBron originally opted to leave, he changed course and now, games will continue as of Saturday.

However, it is being reported by the likes of Stephen A. Smith that LeBron actually angered some of the younger players in the league. As Smith describes, LeBron talked down to some of the younger players, who felt as though the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was acting as the king of the NBA. Simply put, LeBron's actions rubbed many the wrong way.

Smith's reporting certainly comes as a surprise when you consider LeBron's stature in the league. He has always been highly respected by other players but in this specific instance, it appears as though some may have turned on him.

So far, there have been conflicting reports coming out of the bubble, so it will be interesting to see if any of these attitudes or feelings are reflected out on the court.