At this point, the Los Angeles Clippers' failures this season have been well-documented. After coming into this season as favorites to go out and win a championship following the addition of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the team suffered an epic collapse in the second round of the playoffs. Despite being up by 3-1 and holding a double-digit lead in each of the close-out games, the Clippers lost in seven games at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

It was an embarrassing fate for a team who felt as if the championship was already theirs, well-before the start of the season. During a segment on First Take recently, Stephen A. Smith made the claim that Kawhi Leonard has been active in trying to improve this roster. In fact, he has been sounding the alarm in terms of how the team needs a bonafide point guard and that as it stands, Patrick Beverley isn't enough.

“They clearly need a point guard. Everybody knows it and Kawhi Leonard privately has clamored for one,” Smith said. “It’s not that he wants them to get rid of Patrick Beverley, but Patrick Beverley is basically a defensive ace who’s small and has to play opposing guards. So, they need a point guard that can run a team and can shoot.”

For now, it's unknown who the Clippers may target, although there have been rumblings that they could bring back the likes of Chris Paul. With Ty Lue taking over this team, we could see a completely new philosophy, and Paul would certainly help with that.

