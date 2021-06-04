Stephen A. Smith has always been known to get scoops while live on the air, and today was no exception. At one point during First Take today, Smith dropped the bombshell that six or seven teams are looking at acquiring Damian Lillard in the offseason. Among these teams are the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and even the Los Angeles Lakers. It was certainly some surprising news, and in the middle of the ESPN broadcast, Smith got even more Blazers-related insight.

In the Twitter clip below, Smith claims that a league source told him that the Blazers would be interested in Karl-Anthony Towns as he would be a great big man to place alongside Lillard. This seems like a very solid idea although as Smith was quick to mention, this was simply a comment made by a source close to the league's operations.

"No need to corroborate! I said what I said. A well-connected league source simply texted me to say Karl-Anthony Towns would be a perfect fit with Dame in Portland. That’s all," Smith tweeted.

The offseason is gearing up to be an exciting time for NBA fans and it looks like there could be a lot of interesting trades and signings. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the league.

Robert Reiners/Getty Images