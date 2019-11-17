Yesterday, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for several teams in Atlanta, but hours before the workout, Kaepernick announced a venue change. The NFL had planned on the workout being at the Falcons' training facility, but after several disagreements revolving around liability clauses and journalist access, Kaepernick's team moved the workout to a local high school. Stephen A. Smith says the decision is detrimental to his NFL chances.

“Twenty-five teams show up in Georgia at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility — state of the art facility, NFL personnel, equipment, video, everything, and what does Colin Kaepernick do,” Smith said in a video posted to his Twitter page, “Colin Kaepernick wants to change the venue.”

“Guess what? It ain’t working this time. All of us believe that Colin Kaepernick would have showed out, and if he had showed out, I believe he would have had a job inside of two weeks,” Smith said. “But it didn’t happen, because he didn’t show. He wanted to show up at a high school in Georgia, not an NFL facility and then YouTube it live.”

“He don’t want to play,” Smith added after taking a long pause for emphasis. “He wants to be a martyr.”