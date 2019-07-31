There has been a lot of talk over the last few weeks about Carmelo Anthony and whether or not he will ever get to play in the NBA again. Some say Anthony can still provide offense for a team in need, while others think he is simply too selfish of a player to put on an NBA roster right now. While both of these things may be true, there is no denying that it would be sad to see a player like Melo be blacklisted from the league without a proper goodbye.

On today's episode of ESPN's First Take, the panel spoke about Anthony and whether or not he is truly deserving of a farewell tour like we saw from Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. While most of the panelists were on board with the ides, Stephen A. Smith was not. Usually, Smith is quite passionate about his takes but as a Knicks fan, you could tell he was sad about the words coming out of his mouth.

Essentially, Smith believes Melo shouldn't get a farewell tour because he hasn't accomplished the same things as guys like Wade and Nowitzki. It's an interesting take which will certainly be just as polarizing as Melo himself.

Where do you fall on this issue? Should Melo get another chance at the NBA or is he destined for the Big3?