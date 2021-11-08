Dak Prescott returned to the field for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and considering the fact that they were playing the Denver Broncos, there was this belief that they would win with ease and therefore extend their winning streak to seven games. In the end, however, the exact opposite happened as the Cowboys were terrible for three and a half quarters.

At one point, they were down by a score of 30-0 although they were able to mount a too little too late comeback, bringing the final score to 30-16. This result put a huge smile on the face of Stephen A. Smith, who has prided himself over the years on being one of the biggest haters the Cowboys could ever have.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

After yesterday's loss, Smith took to his Twitter account where he made sure to taunt the Cowboys and their supporters for what happened. He looked at the camera with a big smile on his face and essentially tried to humble their fanbase. In a separate post, Smith revealed that he was wearing a cowboy hat on First Take as a way to terrorize Michael Irving, who is the biggest Cowboys advocate over at ESPN.

Smith is always at his best after the Cowboys lose, and last night certainly proved that. Despite this, however, the team is 6-2, and they still have a long way to go before Smith can feel vindicated for his hatred.