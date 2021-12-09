ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith let his hometown New York Knicks have it on Thursday, smashing a N.Y Knicks hat on the First Take debate table, and ranting about issues he's seen with the team's players, coaches, and desire to win.

After last night's 122-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers on the road, Stephen A. began his emotional diatribe highlighting a between the legs dunk from forward Obi Toppin that brought the game within striking distance for the Knicks, only to wind up losing the game badly, by double figures.

Stephen A. explained,"The New York Knicks were down seven at the time, [Toppin's dunk] pulled it to within five. But y'all ended up down by damn near 30. You're a game under .500. Wake the hell up! You're a below average team, damnit!"

Here is the impressive dunk that, according to Stephen A., should have helped ignite a Knicks comeback.

Smith continued his rant, saying,"...Talking about 'The New York Knicks, we here, we here. New York stand up', y'all sit the hell down! Get your damn act together."

Stephen A. even came after head coach, Tom Thibodeau, criticizing his utilization of the NBA's 2021 Most Improved Player and Knicks' star forward, Julius Randle, and other team limitations.

"Tom Thibodeau, stop giving [Randle] the damn ball, 19, 20 feet away from the basket, so we can see his ball handling skills, only to watch him use his left hand because we know he, and R.J Barrett, are allergic to using their right hand."

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Stephen A. still wasn't finished with his hometown squad, adding, "What the hell is going on New York Knicks? I'm pissed off! Get it together! Y'all look like trash! 12-13 on the season? After the year y'all had last year? What the hell is wrong with y'all?"

"You ain't that damn good, stop acting like it. Play together. Play team ball. Figure it out. Stop being an average defensive team. Get it together, it's ridiculous," Smith said.

The New York Knicks have a chance to potentially creep out of Stephen A.'s doghouse as soon as Friday, when they end their 3-game road trip against the Raptors in Toronto.

Check out Stephen A. Smith's full First Take rant, below: