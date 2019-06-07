Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most entertaining sports analysts out there and thanks to his ESPN show First Take, there are always plenty of highlights that paint Smith in a funny light. Whether he's using his infamous "stay off the weed" phrase or buying into the baby filter memes, Smith is always out here providing endless entertainment for sports fans across the world.

During a recent segment about Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins, Smith went on one of his signature rants which eventually caught the attention of fans thanks to his comments on Cousins' "backside." Yes, that's right, Smith decided it would be a good idea to talk about how big Cousins' butt is out on the court.

"He's got a backside that would make some ladies look anorexic," Smith said while receiving a healthy dose of laughs from the crowd.

Of course, as soon as this clip made its way to the internet, Twitter did its thing and flooded the comments section of First Take's post with memes and some hilarious reactions to Smith's comments. By now, fans should be used to what Smith has to say but when you're commenting on a player's butt, you should probably expect some roasting.