When it comes to arguing with officials and trying to get the right call, there is probably no team more annoying than the Houston Rockets. Earlier this year, they came through with a huge report on how they were screwed over in the 2018 Western Conference Finals and today, they are claiming the refs took away a guaranteed win last night. While up by 13 points with seven minutes to go, James Harden was all alone and dunked the ball but due to some bizarre circumstance, the ball flipped back out of the net and the red didn't count it. Eventually, the Rockets went on to lose the game in overtime and are trying to protest that they actually won.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith went off on the Rockets as he felt as though the protest was completely out of line. As he explains, the team blew a 22-point lead and that one basket shouldn't be what they're worried about. At the end of the day, Smith believes the team should have just played better.

The Rockets haven't done themselves any favors with their protests against the officials and it seems like fans and pundits are just sick of it. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this whole debacle.