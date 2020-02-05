New York Knicks fans around the world were jumping for joy yesterday when it was revealed that president Steve Mills was fired from his post. For years, decades even, Knicks fans have been lamenting about how bad their front office is. While much of this has to do with owner James Dolan, many were happy to see Mills get his walking papers. In light of this firing, the Knicks will now have to get themselves a new president and rumors are already starting to swirl.

Today, the always entertaining Stephen A. Smith went on First Take and made a bold suggestion in regards to who the Knicks should hire. Smith seems to think Inside The NBA analyst Kenny Smith should get the job since he is a sound basketball mind who is also from New York. Smith also went on to say the Knicks should hire Mark Jackson as head coach.

Kenny Smith is a great analyst who knows quite a bit about what it takes for a team to be successful. As someone who has critiqued the Knicks for years, Smith would certainly make his presence felt around the Knicks front office. As for Jackson, he would be a huge upgrade and we're sure the players would respect him. Having said that, the Knicks aren't known for their great decision making so we'll see how hard they fumble the bag here.

Stay tuned for more NBA news as the trade deadline takes place tomorrow.