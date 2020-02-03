Despite having a 10-point lead with just eight minutes left in the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs who were able to score 21 points in the finals minutes. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the Chiefs who came through with yet another comeback in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the 49ers were heartbroken as they seemed to be the better team through three quarters. With that being said, many people are blaming 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for how he managed his team's lead late in the game.

One of those pundits is none other than Stephen A. Smith who was quite firm on his stance that Shanahan is at fault for the loss. As he explains, Shanahan should have kept running the ball late in the game and that he was forcing the ball into the hands of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, too often. Shanahan gave up a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons which was yet another talking point for Smith.

Regardless of who you put the blame on, there is no denying this loss will sting for quite a while. Making it to the Super Bowl isn't something that's guaranteed and the Niners will have to work hard to get back there next season.

Who do you think deserves the blame for the blown lead? Is Stephen A. right?