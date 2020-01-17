Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo still has two years left on his four-year, $100 million contract, but the Bucks will be able to offer him a staggering five-year, $247 million supermax this summer. Whether or not Giannis agrees to sign that extension or opts to explore free agency in 2021 remains to be seen.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of time to speculate about the Greek Freak's future and the possibility of him playing elsewhere has intrigued NBA fans and media personalities alike. This includes ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who recently said that he hopes Giannis will end up in San Francisco alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“Honestly, I wish Giannis would go to the Warriors this offseason. I think a superstar like that should be in a bigger market. Could you imagine somebody like Giannis surrounded by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson? Golden State would be back in the championship for the next three to five years.”

The do-it-all forward posted career highs across the board last season with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while guiding the Bucks an NBA-best 60-22 record. He has only upped those numbers in 40 appearances this year, as he currently boasts averages of 30.1 points and 12.9 boards to go along with 5.5 dimes per night. As a result, the Bucks hold the best record in the NBA at 37-6.

On the flip side, the Warriors have the worst record in the NBA due to the fact that The Splash Brothers are sidelined with injuries. If the Bucks underperform in the playoffs should Giannis risk his supermax payday to go compete in an already loaded Western Conference? Have fun debating that topic for the next year!

