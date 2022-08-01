Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most famous men on sports talk television. For years, Smith has become a staple of ESPN's programming and there is no doubt that he is exceptionally talented at what he does. From being a newspaper columnist to his work on TV, Smith has shown become quite the showman, and his exuberance is ultimately what makes him so popular amongst sports fans.

Smith is mostly known for his work on the show "First Take" which airs every weekday on ESPN between 10 AM and 12 PM. Unfortunately, Smith has not been on the show for over a month now as he recently had surgery on his shoulder. His shoulder issues have caused him quite a bit of discomfort and it has led to an extended vacation from the program.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

With that being said, many fans have been wondering when Smith will return to "First Take," once and for all. After all, the show simply isn't the same without him there.

Well, this past weekend, Smith replied to a fan on Twitter, stating that he will be back on the show as of Monday, August 15th. This means Smith will be back on "First Take" exactly two weeks from today.

This should be good news for fans, as well as the network who is certainly feeling the rating gap right now. Either way, we're glad Smith is on the road to recovery.