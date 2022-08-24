Stephen A. Smith is one of the best sports personalities in the world. He is always providing fans with an endless stream of entertainment, and there is no doubt that his return to First Take has been well-received. Smith is someone who has helped carry ESPN's daytime programming, and that is bound to continue for the next decade or so.

With that being said, there are some people out there who would be amused by Stephen A. running for office. In the past, Smith has explained just how much he hates the current state of politics and that someday, he could be an interesting president. Just yesterday, Smith told ESPN personality Paul Finebaum exactly what needs to happen for him to ever think about getting into the political sphere.

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images

Per Smith:

"If I thought I could win, yes. If I thought that I could rally — I would have told you hell no, no way in hell years ago. I was a father out of wedlock, obviously when you think about the standards that were once held in the White House, I’m pretty damn good, but I’m not perfect, and those imperfections obviously would be highlighted when 350-plus [million] American citizens are relying on you to institute and implement policy that would affect their lives. So, I would have told you, once upon a time, hell no. But when I see some of the things that have transpired, I can honestly tell you, even though that answer would still be no, if people came to me, and enough people came to me, and said to me, ‘Stephen A, you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,’ I would strongly, strongly consider running, because I know two things would happen: I would know how to act, number one, and number two, I would think about America. I’ve lost so much respect for the nonsense that I see taking place on Capitol Hill that if somebody said to me, ‘Stephen A, you could win this thing,’ yes, I would run for the presidency of the United States of America."

At this point, it is very unlikely that Smith will ever enter the political sphere in this way. Regardless, it is still something to think about as the U.S' political climate continues to get more and more bizarre.