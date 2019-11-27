Carmelo Anthony has finally been given another crack at the NBA and is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. The team is struggling this season although it isn't Melo's fault in the slightest. Anthony has been able to inject some offense into the squad and the other night, he posted 25 points which was easily his best game of the season. Fans are excited to see if Melo can keep up this pace and as the season goes on, it will be interesting to see if the Blazers honor his contract and keep him on the team for an entire campaign.

During today's episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith spoke about Melo's stint with the Trail Blazers and even revealed what he told him when Melo finally got to Portland. Typically, journalists don't give players advice but Smith just couldn't resist.

Smith told Melo that in order to be successful, he needs to continuously be moving the ball whether it be through shooting or passing. Melo has been criticized for slowing down offenses to a crawl and being a more effective player with the basketball would do him quite a bit of good. So far, Melo has been doing exactly that and it's working out for him.

For now, Melo's stint in Portland is off to a good start which should make Blazers fans quite happy. Hopefully, he can keep this up.