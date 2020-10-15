It hasn't even been a week since the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned champions, and already, media members are looking to figure out who is going to stop the Lakers next season. As it stands, the common thought here is that it's going to be a team in the Western Conference that stops the Lakers. The Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets are all good teams who if they improve, can give the Lakers a hard time.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith weighed in on who he thinks will give the Lakers the hardest time. As it turns out, Smith thinks the Golden State Warriors are the biggest threat to LeBron, as they will be at full strength heading into next season, which doesn't bode well for the rest of the league.

"It will be the Golden State Warriors standing in the way of the Los Angeles Lakers," Smith said. "With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry coming back, they've got a top pick in the draft, Draymond's there as well. I definitely think if Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are healthy, look the hell out."

If the Warriors get back to their winning ways, there is a real possibility they could get the Lakers at some point in the 2021 playoffs. If that were to happen, we're sure it's a series that could go the distance.