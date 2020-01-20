Ever since Stephen A. Smith was named the coach of one of the Celebrity NBA All-Star teams, he has been searching for the captain of his team. Smith desperately wants to beat Michael Wilbon's team and he is looking to recruit the best celebrity players in order to do so. Today, Smith emphatically announced that he had found someone to captain his team and so far, he seems to have made a great choice.

None other than Chance the Rapper will represent team Stephen A. at the Celebrity All-Star game. Chance has been known to play basketball every now and then so it only makes sense that he would want to take part in this game. Not to mention, Chance's image makes him appear like a leader which means he will certainly make a great captain.

It will be interesting to see who else is added to Smith's team as we get closer to All-Star weekend. We know Stephen A. can be incredibly competitive so he'll certainly want to get a hold of the best players available. If he ends up losing to Wilbon, we can only imagine what kind of rant is going to ensue.

Perhaps we may even see him step into the game. After all, who wouldn't want to see Stephen A. get buckets?