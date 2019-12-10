I want to preface this post by noting that New York Knicks fans, such as myself, don't believe there is any chance that reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has any desire to sign with the Knicks if and when he becomes a free agent in the Summer of 2021.

Having said that, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith claims that the Knicks are targeting Jason Kidd as a potential head coach candidate because they think Kidd has the ability to lure the Greek Freak to NY. During Tuesday's episode of First Take, Smith explained (H/T Uproxx):

“Let me tell you what’s circulating in the NBA,” Smith said. “Although the Knicks deny this, but I gotta tell both of you. Jason Kidd is potentially a preferred candidate, because Jason Kidd — who coached one year in Brooklyn before leaving for Milwaukee … he’s known for developing guys. Their belief is that Giannis, when he was fired in Milwaukee, Giannis was ticked off and wanted to leave. So by getting him to New York it potentially gives them a better shot at Giannis.”

Antetokounmpo, who turned 25 just days ago, still has two years left on his four-year, $100 million contract, but Milwaukee will be able to offer him a staggering five-year, $247 million supermax in the summer of 2020. And all signs point to the Bucks doing just that. Whether Giannis passes on that offer to explore free agency remains to be seen.

The do-it-all forward posted career highs across the board last season with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while guiding the Bucks an NBA-best 60-22 record. He has only upped those numbers through Milwaukee's first 24 games this year, as he currently boasts averages of 30.9 points and 13.2 boards to go along with 5.5 dimes per night.

Who knows if the Knicks truly believe J-Kidd is their ticket to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I wouldn't be surprised if they tried to sign Jason Voorhees because someone told them Giannis' favorite movie was Friday the 13th.

Al Bello/Getty Images