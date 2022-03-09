Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos, and it is easily the biggest story in the sports world right now. It is hard to think of anything else that tops this story, especially since the NBA has been kind of quiet as of late. Either way, there are a ton of people out there who are trying to analyze this trade as a means to figure out who really came through with the win.

As you can imagine, First Take was a part of that debate this morning, as Stephen A. Smith gave his take on whether or not the Broncos are now Super Bowl contenders. As Smith explains, the AFC is wide open, however, the Broncos now have the piece necessary to actually contend with some of the best teams out there.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"I think you gotta look at Denver right now and you gotta say 'hey, excuse me, this is a legit Super Bowl contender,'" Smith said. "Because it's really about Kansas City, it's really about Tennessee, it's really about Buffalo. As long as Tennessee has Ryan Tannehill as their quarterback, don't tell me they're a lock. So now it's really about Kansas City, Buffalo, and now the Denver Broncos."

This might be a bit of a hot take to some, however, if you are a Broncos fan, this is probably exactly what you want to hear. Let us know if you think Wilson can guide the Broncos to the Super Bowl, in the comments down below.