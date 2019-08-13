After an offseason full of free-agent signings and a ton of player movement, the NBA is in for an exciting year of basketball. ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith is just as excited as anybody and yesterday, he revealed what some of his wishes are for the season. As you can imagine, he's mainly excited about the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, who are favored to be the two teams to come out of the West. It will be a battle between LeBron James/Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard/Paul George which Smith is here for 100 percent.

Per Smith:

“The number one thing I wanna see. I want to see the Lakers versus the Clippers for the Western Conference Finals. That’s what I want to see. I want to see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George up against LeBron and Anthony Davis. I wanna see Doc Rivers, I wanna see Jeannie Buss and Pelinka, I wanna see Kobe sitting in the stands, I wanna see Magic in the stands, I wanna see Steve Ballmer going crazy courtside. I wanna see the two teams in L.A. going at each other’s neck tryna take each other out for the right to represent the West in the NBA Finals. To me, that will be the creme de la creme of this season.”

Both of teams have a chance at winning a championship this season and will be battling for supremacy in Los Angeles. The Lakers have always been the draw in the city but with a dynamic duo on the Clippers, things could get very interesting.

