Last night, the Lakers lost by 21 points to the Los Angeles Clippers in what can only be described as the team's worst loss of the year. Without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, the Clippers annihilated a Lakers team that had LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in the lineup. It is starting to get pretty embarrassing, and the pundits are not letting the Lakers get an inch right now.

One such analyst is Stephen A. Smith, who was simply flabbergasted by the Lakers' performance last night. In fact, it was so bad that Smith went on a signature rant today as he wanted the Lakers to know just how much he is upset with them right now.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"Good Lord have mercy. What an ass-kicking the @LAClippers are handing to the @Lakers. A damn avalanche. It’s over. The @Lakers gotta make a change. This is just too bad to take," Smith wrote on Twitter. During his First Take appearance, Smith was a lot more stern as he said that he was absolutely disgusted by the Lakers. So much so, he even wanted to throw up.

For Smith, the most egregious part here was when LeBron James straight up said that the Clippers were the better team. As Smith explains, not a single player in the history of the Lakers has ever made such a wild admission before.

At this point, the Lakers are not looking good, and that probably won't change this season. With that being said, the offseason could be very very interesting.